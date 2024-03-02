Delhi: 3 injured in clash in Jamia campus

Shillong, March 2: Three persons, including two students, were injured after a clash broke out between two groups here in the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the police said on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Adil Khan (24), a resident of Batla House; Zafar (25), a student of JMI, and Saqib (19), also a student.

The incident happened on Friday evening.

According to officials, some students and ex-students of JMI are aligned on a regional basis — Poorvanchal, Western Uttar Pradesh and Mewat.

“At times, these groups fight with each other on extremely petty issues which further gets aggravated by the involvement of those who are not students or are ex-students,” a police officer said.

The police said that on Friday, at around 8.25 p.m., a call regarding a quarrel in the JMI campus was received following which a police team reached the spot where only bystanders were found.

“Later, information was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre and Holy Family Hospital that three persons had been injured in the incident,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Rajesh Deo.

The initial probe revealed that the trio had received injuries which were allegedly inflicted upon them by some persons — Nabid Hassan, Sharukh Tyagi, Nomal Tyagi, Nomal Ali, Abdul Hassan, Jubair Chaudhary and Farid Chaudhary during the fight.

“A case of rioting and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) under the Indian Penal Code has been filed,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that varsity administration has been directed to make sure that all efforts are taken to ensure that people from outside do not enter inside the campus and vitiate the environment.

“Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused individuals,” the DCP added. (IANS)