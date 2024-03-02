Saturday, March 2, 2024
Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, 3 held

By: Agencies

Dumka, March 2: A Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hansdiha police station area of Dumka in Jharkhand, late on Friday night.

A top officer of the state police headquarters confirmed the incident, and said that they will not be able to divulge the details at this time.

Sources say that the woman has come on India tour with her husband. On Friday night, the couple left for Bhagalpur via Dumka on bike. At around 12 a.m., they had stopped at a place called Kunji-Kurumahat before Hansdiha market. Meanwhile, eight to ten people arrived and gang-raped the woman. There is information that the husband and wife were also beaten up.

The woman was admitted to a hospital late in the night, where Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar also reached. Three people are reported to have been detained for questioning.

As per the information, the couple had reached Dumka in Jharkhand from Spain via Pakistan and Bangladesh.

IANS

