Taken up slain dancer’s case ‘strongly’ with US: India on Amarnath Ghosh’s death

In a post on X, the Consulate said that it has strongly taken up the case with the St Louis police.

“Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack,” the post read.

On Friday, the Consulate had offered condolences to Ghosh’s family and friends and posted: “We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support”.

The incident was brought to notice by popular TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee who in a post on X sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s help, seeking early repatriation of her friend’s body.

She wrote in the post that Ghosh was the child in the family whose mother died three years back and father passed away during his childhood.

Calling him an “excellent dancer” who was pursuing PhD, Devoleena said that Ghosh was taking an evening walk when he “was shot multiple times by an unknown person” on Tuesday.

A series of attacks beginning this year has put the focus back on the security and safety of Indian students across the US, which has seen at least five of them dying in mysterious circumstances in the last couple of months.

IANS