Saturday, March 2, 2024
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Taken up slain dancer’s case ‘strongly’ with US: India on Amarnath Ghosh’s death

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 2:  The Office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago said on Saturday that it is extending all possible help to relatives and deceased of Amarnath Ghosh, the Kuchipudi dancer from Kolkata, who was shot dead in the US state of Missouri.

In a post on X, the Consulate said that it has strongly taken up the case with the St Louis police.

“Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack,” the post read.

On Friday, the Consulate had offered condolences to Ghosh’s family and friends and posted: “We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support”.

The incident was brought to notice by popular TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee who in a post on X sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s help, seeking early repatriation of her friend’s body.

She wrote in the post that Ghosh was the child in the family whose mother died three years back and father passed away during his childhood.

Calling him an “excellent dancer” who was pursuing PhD, Devoleena said that Ghosh was taking an evening walk when he “was shot multiple times by an unknown person” on Tuesday.

A series of attacks beginning this year has put the focus back on the security and safety of Indian students across the US, which has seen at least five of them dying in mysterious circumstances in the last couple of months.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi court extends Sisodia, Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise policy case till March 7
Next article
RBI turning up compliance heat on regulated entities
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari and PTI backed Sunni Ittehad Council's...
NATIONAL

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between the Home Ministry (MHA), Tripura government and leaders of...
INTERNATIONAL

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of its emergence as an emphatic voice of the Global...
Economy

RBI turning up compliance heat on regulated entities

New Delhi, March 2: Compliance is taking the centre stage with 4x increase in RBI penalties on regulated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

Popular news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge