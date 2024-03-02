Visitors can now visit Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan till 6 pm

The officials said that Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing till March 31, 2024.

Amrit Udyan is open under the Udyan Utsav-1, 2024.

The President’s Secretariat said people can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays between 10.00 am to 06.00 pm (last entry – 05.00 pm).

Earlier, the Udyan used to open between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm (last entry – 4.00 pm).

Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE

Walk-in visitors will have to register at the facilitation counters or the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

IANS