Saturday, March 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Visitors can now visit Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan till 6 pm

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 2: Visitors can now visit Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan till 6 pm, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing till March 31, 2024.

Amrit Udyan is open under the Udyan Utsav-1, 2024.

The President’s Secretariat said people can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays between 10.00 am to 06.00 pm (last entry – 05.00 pm).

Earlier, the Udyan used to open between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm (last entry – 4.00 pm).

Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE

Walk-in visitors will have to register at the facilitation counters or the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

IANS

Previous article
New joinee appointed Assam BJP vice-president
Next article
Delhi court to decide on closure of POCSO case against Brij Bhushan on April 23
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari and PTI backed Sunni Ittehad Council's...
NATIONAL

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between the Home Ministry (MHA), Tripura government and leaders of...
INTERNATIONAL

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of its emergence as an emphatic voice of the Global...
Economy

RBI turning up compliance heat on regulated entities

New Delhi, March 2: Compliance is taking the centre stage with 4x increase in RBI penalties on regulated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

Popular news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge