Saturday, March 2, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

New joinee appointed Assam BJP vice-president

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 2: Rana Goswami, who dumped Congress and joined the BJP a few days ago, has been appointed as party’s vice-president in Assam.

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita announced on Saturday the engagement of Goswami at a top post within the party.

Earlier, Goswami resigned from the working president post of the Congress in Assam and also quit the active membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, Goswami wrote that he has tendered his resignation from the post of working president and also from the active membership of the Congress party.

“I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as active member of the Indian National Congress,” he said in the letter.

Later Goswami joined the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him to the party.

Goswami was elected to Assam legislative assembly thrice on a Congress ticket. He won polls for the first time in 2006 from Jorhat seat.

IANS

Previous article
India should now move to higher poverty line: Author of Brookings report
Next article
Visitors can now visit Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan till 6 pm
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari and PTI backed Sunni Ittehad Council's...
NATIONAL

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between the Home Ministry (MHA), Tripura government and leaders of...
INTERNATIONAL

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of its emergence as an emphatic voice of the Global...
Economy

RBI turning up compliance heat on regulated entities

New Delhi, March 2: Compliance is taking the centre stage with 4x increase in RBI penalties on regulated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

Popular news

Pak Presidential polls: Asif Ali Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai file nomination papers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, March 2:  PPP and the PML-N joint candidate...

Vital tripartite meeting in Delhi to resolve demands of TMP party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 2: A vital tripartite meeting between...

From Asia to Africa, ‘Vishwaguru’ India plays a key role in growth of Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: In yet another proof of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge