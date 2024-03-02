New joinee appointed Assam BJP vice-president

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita announced on Saturday the engagement of Goswami at a top post within the party.

Earlier, Goswami resigned from the working president post of the Congress in Assam and also quit the active membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, Goswami wrote that he has tendered his resignation from the post of working president and also from the active membership of the Congress party.

“I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as active member of the Indian National Congress,” he said in the letter.

Later Goswami joined the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him to the party.

Goswami was elected to Assam legislative assembly thrice on a Congress ticket. He won polls for the first time in 2006 from Jorhat seat.

IANS