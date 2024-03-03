Sunday, March 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt staff get DA hike

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 2: The state government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief payable to all categories of State Government employees/pensioners and family pension holders.
A notification issued here recently by Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, Vijay Kumar D said that the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief payable to all categories of the state government employees/pensioners and family pension holders shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 39% to 43% with effect from 1.1.2024.
These orders shall also apply to the members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, other than Bungalow Peons, holding posts in the pay levels as admissible to the employees of corresponding categories under the regular establishment/services/posts.
The dearness relief under these orders shall remain suspended if the pensioners/family pensioners are employed/re-employed under the State/Central Government or employed/re-employed/permanently absorbed in the state or Central Government’s company, corporation, undertaking, or autonomous body.
It shall, however, be revived after the spell of such employment/re-employment.
The payment on account of Dearness Allowance/ Dearness Relief involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paise may be ignored.
The payment on account of the Dearness AllowancelDearness Relief sanctioned shall be debited to the respective heads of accounts from which the employees draw their salary and the pensioners/family pension holders, their pension.

Society proposes cultural progs in schools, colleges
Government yet to regulate street vending in Shillong
