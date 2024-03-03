Sunday, March 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Society proposes cultural progs in schools, colleges

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 2: SPIC MACAY, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Indian classical music and culture among the youth, has proposed a series of cultural programmes in schools, colleges, and institutions in Meghalaya.
The proposal was sent to Governor Phagu Chauhan, and requested support from the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).
SPIC MACAY is requesting support for concerts by 10 top folk and classical arts groups of the Northeast (Sangeet Natak Akademi and Padma awardees) for two performances each and five workshops in universities and schools in Meghalaya and for crafts workshops by 10 master craftspeople (National Awardees) from the Northeast states in schools, colleges, and universities of Meghalaya.
It believes that these events will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn and experience these traditional art forms firsthand.
‘Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) is a non-political, nationwide, voluntary movement founded in 1977 by Dr. Kiran Seth, Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi.

Previous article
TMC launches signature campaign against areca nuts smuggling
Next article
Govt staff get DA hike
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Civilian ‘killed’ in BSF firing on Bangla border

The border force said the general area of Daliya in EKH is frequently exploited by smugglers of all...
MEGHALAYA

Uneasiness palpable at Maxwelton Estate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 2: In the narrow lanes of Maxwelton Estate, a palpable sense of uneasiness lingers...
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: BJP gives Meghalaya a miss in 1st list of candidates

By Our Reporter SHILLLONG, March 2: BJP gave Meghalaya a miss in its first list of candidates for the...
MEGHALAYA

TMC ‘ready’ but India bloc nod remains factor

From Our Correspondent Mendipathar, March 2: Without completely ruling himself out of the fray insofar as the upcoming MP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Civilian ‘killed’ in BSF firing on Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
The border force said the general area of Daliya...

Uneasiness palpable at Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 2: In the narrow lanes...

LS polls: BJP gives Meghalaya a miss in 1st list of candidates

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLLONG, March 2: BJP gave Meghalaya a...
Load more

Popular news

Civilian ‘killed’ in BSF firing on Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
The border force said the general area of Daliya...

Uneasiness palpable at Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 2: In the narrow lanes...

LS polls: BJP gives Meghalaya a miss in 1st list of candidates

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLLONG, March 2: BJP gave Meghalaya a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge