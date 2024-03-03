Society proposes cultural progs in schools, colleges

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 2: SPIC MACAY, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Indian classical music and culture among the youth, has proposed a series of cultural programmes in schools, colleges, and institutions in Meghalaya.

The proposal was sent to Governor Phagu Chauhan, and requested support from the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).

SPIC MACAY is requesting support for concerts by 10 top folk and classical arts groups of the Northeast (Sangeet Natak Akademi and Padma awardees) for two performances each and five workshops in universities and schools in Meghalaya and for crafts workshops by 10 master craftspeople (National Awardees) from the Northeast states in schools, colleges, and universities of Meghalaya.

It believes that these events will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn and experience these traditional art forms firsthand.

‘Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) is a non-political, nationwide, voluntary movement founded in 1977 by Dr. Kiran Seth, Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi.