Uneasiness palpable at Maxwelton Estate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 2: In the narrow lanes of Maxwelton Estate, a palpable sense of uneasiness lingers as residents grapple with uncertainty surrounding their homes. The lone house built by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday stands in the periphery, with a lock hanging on its door and posters put up around, even on the Harrison Bridge, promising not to let the estate become a second Harijan Colony.

The residents of the estate, known for the controversy regarding the legality of its residents and the ownership of the land, find themselves at the centre of the crossfire.

Recently, the KSU constructed a lone house within the estate, vowing to build more until government intervention occurs regarding the alleged “illegal” settlers. This action has stirred fear among the residents of the 9-acre land, who have long called the estate home. As the student body constructed the house for the indigenous students, the scared but curious onlookers watched.

Speaking anonymously, a resident in his 50s expressed frustration at being labelled as criminals despite their peaceful existence within the community.

“What harm do we cause to anyone? They say this is the hub of crime, and we are criminals, but has there been one case from here? Then show us records,” he said. “If we are illegal, how do we have the documents? We make an honest living and we do not harm anybody, why bother us?” he added with a lump in his throat. Despite a High Court directive urging authorities to follow due process in any actions taken, the lack of police presence prior to the KSU’s episode had the residents constantly living in fear.

Currently, security personnel guard the estate at night, and the presence of some personnel can be seen during the day around the estate.

Concerns about potential relocation and inadequate living conditions have become prevalent among residents, with some revealing their struggles with basic amenities like leaky washrooms.

Another resident spoke to The Shillong Times, initially apprehensive of talking to the media, finally opened up upon learning that her name would be anonymous. “We have not been able to build a washroom that has been leaking over the years, fearing that there would be action, and they are alleging that we have grown in number over the years. There’s no family here that is new; we all have been here since the time of our parents and we had been paying rent too and now if somebody asks us to pay, we are ready for that too,” she said.

Home Minister Prestone Tynsong had earlier said, “Let the law take its own course,” further adding that if they indeed are illegal residents, then they will have to vacate the place.