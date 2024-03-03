Civilian ‘killed’ in BSF firing on Bangla border

The border force said the general area of Daliya in EKH is frequently exploited by smugglers of all hues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 2: A civilian was killed when Border Security Force personnel fired at a mob at Daliya village in East Khasi Hills on Friday, the district’s Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi said on Saturday.

Reports said a confrontation between the BSF men and some unknown persons led to the firing at around 8 am on March 1 at the village located about 150 metres from the border with Bangladesh. The villager killed was identified as Asen M. Marak.

The matter is under investigation to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the incident, the SP said.

A BSF spokesperson said a special operation was launched on Friday night in the general area of the 110 Battalion’s border outpost after specific information was received regarding the smuggling of a large quantity of sugar and onions.

“The BSF party observed miscreants carrying smuggling goods towards Bangladesh very close to the international border. Simultaneously, a large number of Bangladeshi miscreants became active on the Bangladesh side to receive the smuggling consignment,” the spokesperson said.

The miscreants ignored the BSF team’s order to stop and kept on advancing. The situation was aggravated when more miscreants encircled the BSF personnel and pelted stones at them, the spokesperson said.

“Despite warnings and the use of non-lethal weapons to disperse the mob, the miscreants persisted in their aggressive behaviour and attacked our men with iron machetes (daos) and sticks while pelting stones, resulting in injuries of three BSF personnel,” the spokesperson said.

One of the BSF men was severely injured in the right eye and had to be shifted to Shillong.

“Despite repeated warnings, the miscreants kept on approaching aggressively towards the BSF party to cause bodily harm and also tried to snatch their weapons. Sensing the dire circumstances and acute threat, one shot was fired in the air to disperse the miscreants but they were not deterred,” the spokesperson said.

A second round was fired following which the miscreants on either side of the border dispersed.

“Later on, it was learned that a smuggler had died and a Bangladeshi smuggler sustained injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The BSF said the general area of Daliya is frequently exploited by smugglers to push cattle heads, sugar, onions, liquor, and other contraband items into Bangladesh and many smuggling syndicates active in the area try to derail peace for their vested interests.