Monday, March 4, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi’s Rs 76,000 cr budget: Rs 1,000 to women, free electricity continues

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 4: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday unveiled the AAP government’s Budget of Rs 76,000 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Assembly.

In her maiden budget speech, Minister Atishi emphasised her government’s commitment to prioritise the welfare of the poor and focus on providing free and high-quality healthcare, education, and essential services.

One of the key highlights of the budget is the allocation of Rs 15 crore towards the implementation of the ‘Business Blaster’ programme, which currently operates exclusively in schools, and is aimed at providing seed money for new startups.

Furthermore, Atishi announced a substantial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ to empower and support women, under which every woman above 18 years of age will receive Rs 1,000 per month.

Addressing the issue of electricity, the Finance Minister noted that despite providing 24 hours of free electricity, all electricity companies in Delhi remain profitable. A budget of Rs 3,353 crore has been proposed for the power sector for the upcoming fiscal year.

Ensuring continued access to essential resources, Atishi affirmed that all Delhiites will continue to receive 20,000 litres of free water, benefiting 17 lakh consumers. Moreover, significant progress has been made in connecting 1031 unauthorised colonies to the sewer system, with a budget of Rs 7,195 crore proposed for the Delhi Jal Board.

Highlighting the strides made in the education sector, the Delhi Finance Minister underscored the commitment to improving infrastructure.

“Since Independence until 2014-15, 24,000 classrooms were available in the government schools, but within nine years, Arvind Kejriwal’s government has constructed 11,000 new classrooms,” she said.

The budget allocated 21.57 per cent of total expenditure to education, reflecting the government’s dedication to enhancing educational opportunities for all.

She further said that in the fiscal year 2014-15, the budget for the justice system was Rs 760 crore, and in 2024-25, it has increased by nearly four times, reaching Rs 3,098 crore.

“Under this there will be construction of four new court complexes, whose total cost is Rs 1,108 crore and Rs 100 crore earmarked for a new scheme of hybrid hearings in district courts,” said Minister Atishi.

IANS

Previous article
With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that nothing will change in Telangana with...
NATIONAL

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli attack while they were waiting...
Business

Advisory to mutual funds likely to restrain performance of broader market, says analyst

Shillong, March 2: The massive 350-point rally in the Nifty on Friday was primarily driven by the far...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah says it’s ‘only the beginning’ as she clocks 19 years in showbiz

Shillong, March 4: It was 19 years ago, when Tamannaah Bhatia's debut film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

NATIONAL 0
Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and...

Advisory to mutual funds likely to restrain performance of broader market, says analyst

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: The massive 350-point rally in the...
Load more

Popular news

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

NATIONAL 0
Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and...

Advisory to mutual funds likely to restrain performance of broader market, says analyst

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: The massive 350-point rally in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge