Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on Tuesday launched and handed over the Waste Collection e-Vehicles under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) at Baljek Airport, Jengjal in West Garo HIlls.

The launching and handing over of the vehicles took place in the presence of Minister incharge PHE Marcuise N Marak, Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin, Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham K Sangma and MDC Grahambel A Sangma

A total of 101 of e-Vehicles were handed over to the members of Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) of East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills Districts of Garo Hills Region during the programme.

Addressing a large gathering, Speaker, Sangma said that this is a testament to India’s commitment to sustainable development, environmental conservation and technological innovation. He further reiterated that Swachh Bharat Mission has been launched with a mission of clean and open defecation free India which is a landmark initiative towards a healthier and more hygienic nation. As a pivotal component of this mission the distribution of e-Vehicles for waste management has revolutionized the approached to sustainable urban and rural development, he said. He also expressed his appreciation and lauded the efforts of the initiative and hard work of the Officers and staff of PHE department for the successful implementation of the scheme in the region.

Speaking on the occasion as Guest of Honour, Minister Incharge PHE, etc Marcuise N Marak informed that these e-Vehicles are being distributed under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) which was launched by the Government of India and it aims to make the country clean.

The Commissioner and Secretary, PHE Syed Md A Razi IRTS, informed that about 100 plus Waste Collection e-Vehicles were distributed to the groups and clusters of Five Districts of Garo Hills Region. He also urged everyone to use the vehicles judiciously and for the right purpose and benefit the people at large.

Kharkutta MLA, Rupert Momin, Mission Director SBMG, Meghalaya Shillong J P Lakiang, Superintending Engineer, PHE Tura Circle cum Member Secretary DSBM (G), West Garo Hills, Ambrose D Sangma were among others who spoke during the occasion while CEO, Tura Municipal Board, Rikse Marak, Chief Engineer, PHE, B M Lyndem, Block Development Officers of Garo Hills Region, Officers and staff of PHE, President and Secretaries of Village Water and Sanitation Committees attended the function.