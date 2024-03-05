LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the investigation directorate of Income Tax department, Northeast region, has deployed monitoring teams comprising a complaints monitoring cell with round-the-clock control rooms, rapid action teams and district monitoring teams in every district of Assam and Air Intelligence Units (AIUs) in all airports of the state to curb use of black money in the election process.

The monitoring teams have been formed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and keep tabs on the movement of unaccounted cash in the entire election process in accordance with the guidelines and orders issued by the Election Commission of India.

An official statement issued on Tuesday said any complaint or information regarding cash or other items suspected to have been used as bribes to voters could be submitted to the control room through toll free numbers or WhatsApp.

“Also, any information regarding the storage, possession or smuggling of significant amounts of cash or valuables can be sent to the control room and complaints monitoring cell set up for Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” the statement said.

“Such complaints or information can be submitted through the toll-free number 1800 345 3596 or WhatsApp number 9531460373,” it said.