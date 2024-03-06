Wednesday, March 6, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

AGP to give strong fight to Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri: Assam Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Guwahati, March 6: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will pose a strong challenge to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal in his bastion, and the BJP’s ally will win the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the Dhubri Lok Sabha, a minority dominated seat, since 2009.

Minister Mahanta, who is the working president of AGP, said that the beneficiary schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have changed the perception of many from the minority communities.

He said, “As per current situation, AGP is stronger than AIUDF in Dhubri. We have mass support here.”

Although it has not been formally announced by the AGP, Zabed Islam is likely to contest polls from the Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has announced its candidates in 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

It has left three seats for its allies, including AGP and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

UPPL is set to contest polls from Bodoland area while AGP will fight elections in Dhubri and Barpeta Lok Sabha seats.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi virtually inaugurates Kochi Metro’s latest terminal, marking completion of 1st phase
Next article
PM Modi’s Kashmir visit: Rs 6,400 cr package to boost agri-economy, tourism in J&K
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety audit of all the old buildings including the heritage...
NATIONAL

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening of the women of Sandeshkhali, who have been protesting...
NATIONAL

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Bihar came under train while he was...
Business

Indian healthcare innovation market to reach $60 bn by 2028: Report

New Delhi, March 6: Driven by pharma services and technology, the healthcare innovation market in India is expected...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety...

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening...

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety...

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening...

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge