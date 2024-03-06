Curbs on traffic movement for Monolith fest

SHILLONG, March 5: Ahead of the much-anticipated Monolith Festival, the Shillong Police has restricted plying of all types of heavy vehicles towards Mawphlang and Sohra on three days — March 8, 9 and 10.

The Monolith Festival is slated to be held at the Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang, from March 7 to 9.

Moreover, the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the KJP Synod Sepngi will be held at Laitryngew, Sohra, on March 10.

In view of the two events, the police said that numerous vehicles will be attending the programmes.

“All types of heavy loaded vehicles/trucks are restricted from plying towards Mawphlang and Sohra on three consecutive days — March 8, 9 and 10 from 6 am to 11 pm,” the police said

Emergency service vehicles, however, will be facilitated, it said.