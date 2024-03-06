Wednesday, March 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Police dept to hire over 3K personnel

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: Meghalaya Police will conduct a massive recruitment of 3,100 police personnel to be held in five different recruitment centres across the state.
“We should be advertising in a day or two for around 3100 police posts,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) FG Kharshiing, who is also the Chairman of recruitment board, during a press briefing at Police Headquarter here on Tuesday.
This time, the department wants to reach out to the people in a better way. “So, we will be having our recruitment in five different centres of the state,” the IGP said.
Giving a break-up of the posts, he said, “76 UB (Unarmed Branch) Sub Inspectors, 1,255 posts including UB constables, firemen, driver fireman, Fireman mechanics, MPRO, and signal operator battalion”.
On the other hand, the Armed Branch (AB) group will have around 1,637 posts which will include AB constables, battalion constables, MPRO general duty constables, constable handyman and driver constables. “So, the total post is around 3,100,” he added.
According to the IGP, the 1st Battalion MLP will cater to Khasi Hills region, while the 2nd Battalion MLP, Goeragre, look after the West Garo Hills region. The 3rd Battalion MLP in Sahbsein will cater to Jaintia Hills, 4th Battalion in Sohpian will provide its services to candidates of West Khasi Hills and the 5th Battalion in Williamnagar will cater to both East and South Garo Hills.
On the recruitment process, he said, “We have incorporated highly transparent measures. This will be purely of electronic and technical evaluation. It’ll be almost impossible to manipulate”.
Online applications will start from April 1, he added.

Previous article
Curbs on traffic movement for Monolith fest
Next article
Only 1 complaint of extortion by HNLC: Police
