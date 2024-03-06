Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Dangerous stunts on Delhi roads: Cops seize SUV, driver still at large

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 6: Delhi Police have seized an SUV which was used for “reckless driving and dangerous stunts” in west Delhi’s Rajouri garden area, said police on Wednesday, adding that efforts were on to apprehend the alleged driver.

The officials said that the SUV had a beacon on top and videos of the stunts were posted on Instagram.

The police took action after a complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was received at the concerned police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles.

“The police took cognizance which led to the registration of FIR on February 27,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Through meticulous investigation, the Instagram profile of the culprit was identified, showcasing the stunt videos by the police team.

“Despite attempts to conceal the vehicles’ identities by removing number plates, diligent scrutiny of CCTV footage led to the identification and seizure of the SUV involved,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that such videos not only demonstrate the irresponsible behaviour of an individual but also cause heart-wrenching pain to the road accident victims and their family members.

“Further investigations are underway, with concerted efforts to apprehend the individual responsible for these dangerous stunts,” the DCP added. (IANS)

