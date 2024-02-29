Thursday, February 29, 2024
CRIME

UP: Woman held for killing husband over extra-marital affair

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong. February 29: A woman allegedly killed her husband with a grinding stone in Ismailganj in Lucknow after she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair.

DCP (north) Abhijit R Shankar said that the police have taken the woman, identified as Rekha, into custody and an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealment of evidence) has been registered against her following a complaint lodged by her daughter Puja Shah.

He added that the body of Surendra Shah (47) who owned a tea shop at Ismailganj, was recovered from outside his flat in Vaishali Enclave.

Puja Shah said that Rekha had killed her father following an altercation on Wednesday.

Puja said that her father was having an extramarital affair which led to strained relations with her mother.

“The argument between them escalated into violence and my mother hit my father with a grinding stone. He suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was left bleeding outside his flat,” she added. (IANS)

