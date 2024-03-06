Delhi Police beef up security at borders in view of protests

Shillong, March 6: Security measures have been heightened on the borders of Delhi, including Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, since Wednesday morning in response to a call made by a group of protesters to reach the national capital.

Police personnel stationed at the borders have been conducting thorough vehicle checks, resulting in extensive queues at these points.

A senior police official said that barriers for commuters at the Singhu and Tikri borders have been temporarily removed.

“However, both police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in the area, ensuring stringent and round-the-clock vigilance. Similar security measures have been implemented at railway and metro stations, as well as bus terminals,” said the official.

On March 3, both the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) issued a nationwide call urging protesters to reach Delhi on Wednesday.

However, protest leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had announced earlier that those encamped at the Punjab-Haryana borders would limit their protest activities to the Khanauri and Shambhu borders.

Pandher had also informed the media that on March 10, they plan to block railway tracks across the country from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The ongoing protests aim to pressure the government to meet the demands of protesters, which primarily revolve around securing a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of agricultural produce.

Despite negotiation, the deadlock persists. The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, initiated by the protesters, was initially suspended until February 29, and later extended until March 3.

Protesters from Punjab have been stationed at the Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13, following a halt imposed by security personnel on their march towards the national capital. (IANS)