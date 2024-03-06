Wednesday, March 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Opp gears up for stormy KHADC budget session

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 5: In an indication that the upcoming budget session of the KHADC will be a stormy one, the Opposition UDP on Tuesday said it will raise all major issues on the floor of the Council.
The session is scheduled to begin on March 11.
The KHADC had to reschedule the budget session, which was earlier supposed to be held on March 19, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne said that they will move a motion to discuss the roles and functions of the Executive Committee (EC) on the power to make laws as provided in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The opposition is also planning to raise the matter pertaining to the style and functioning of the Arts and Culture department, and would also suggest the need for a scheme for border area development.
“We will also question the EC on the status of the developmental schemes implemented by the Council,” the Leader of Opposition said.
Another motion will take up the livelihood of the people residing within the jurisdiction of the Council, Chyne said.
“Another important issue we will take up is the role of the District Council with regard to central and private institutions within the jurisdiction of the KHADC,” he informed.
It may be noted that Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KHADC, Pynshngain N Syiem had informed that they intend to present the full budget in the upcoming budget session.
Syiem had also stated that the EC has not discussed if the Council will table any new bills during the session.

