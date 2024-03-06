Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Paul lays foundation of Tagore Cultural Complex at Rilbong

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 6: Minister of Art and culture in Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Tagore Cultural Complex at Rilbong here.

Addressing the gathering he said today marked the first anniversary of MDA II government and this cultural complex was a birthday gift in a way.

Stating that Shillong is not just a name, a city or an address but it is a hub of culture and icon of civilisation, he reminded that when one makes a mention of legendary figures of Bengalee community, it is not just Gurudev Tagore who visited and stayed in Shillong but you also have Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and many more.

Reminding that on Feb 16, the State government unveiled and inaugurated Tirot Singh bust and library in Dhaka, he said,” A tribal Chieftan has become a global hero. We thought we will reciprocate by having Tagore cultural centre here in the place which inspired Tagore to write three of his best-known books. One of those, I had read when I was small in state central library”.

He said it is a matter of pride for Shillong which despite its small size has given birth to many classic works of arts, music and  poetry books.

Stating that the government has a clear vision, he said “When completed the cultural complex not only cater to Tagore fabs in Shillong, we would also like to make it a global connect with Dhaka  and West Bengal to ensure it is a vibrant cultural centre filled with activities and programmes. We would like to see exchange of culture”.

“As Gurudev philosophy some should rise above his ethnic identity to become a global visionary,” he added.

Asking for the support of each on, he said,” Please share Shillong has added another pearl to its geography through this cultural complex which houses a room that Tagore had used and also a bed he had slept on.”

 

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings
B’luru cafe blast: NIA releases photo of suspected bomber, announces Rs 10 lakh reward
