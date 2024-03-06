Three arrested for attempts to revive GNLA

SHILLONG, March 5: Soon after reports about GNLA re-grouping, three individuals have been arrested involved in the re-grouping bid.

North Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Bruno A Sangma on Tuesday said there are seven to eight members making the re-grouping attempts, but three have been arrested and the rest are at large.

“…a social media post stated that the GNLA is re-grouping. In February 25, we received an FIR, and based on that, we conducted investigations and have arrested three people in this regard,” the SP said.

The arrested persons are one Singsan K Marak (40), a resident of Resubelpara, and Tilja Sangma (40) and Surya Sangma (32) from Adokgre, Bruno said, adding that mobile phones were seized from their possession along with SIM cards.

The SP added that Singsan Marak, an ex militant who had been rehabilitated, is the main culprit in the case in North Garo Hills.

“As of now, Singsan is the only trained member. He was an ex-ULFA member. He has been wanted in Assam Police even the Assam court has given non-bailable warrant against him. We will be handing him over to Assam Police when the investigation is over,” said Sangma

With regard to arms, he said that most of the arms hidden by GNLA have been recovered and seized in Williamnagar and there has been no recent seizure.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, LR Bishnoi said, “…they tried to indulge in extortion. The moment the activity was noticed, police promptly acted and arrested (the culprits)”.

The police are on alert in five districts of Garo Hills and doing follow-up actions.

Talking about the modus operandi of the group, he said they sent WhatsApp messages and asked contractors to pay environmental tax and businessmen to pay income tax.