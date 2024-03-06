NEIGRIHMS marks 13th Annual Day

SHILLONG, March 5: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) celebrated its 14th Annual Day on Tuesday.

Newly graduated medical and nursing students were also felicitated during the day’s celebration.

Dean, NEIGRIHMS, and organising Chairman Dr A S Santa Singh delivered the welcome address and administered the physician’s pledge to the medical students.

Director, NEIGRIHMS Dr Nalin Mehta emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, compassion, communication, and ethics of good work in the medical profession.

Mehta advised future mentors, healers, and medical practitioners not to ignore their health during their service to mankind. He congratulated the parents and families for their support and sacrifice made to make their children future medical professionals.

The function was graced by chief guest and eminent gastroenterologist Dr Rakesh Aggarwal (Director, JIPMER, Puducherry).

Aggarwal was conferred with the prestigious India Gandhi Oration.

He took the audience through his wonderful research journey on the Hepatitis virus.

He congratulated the students for completing the course successfully and with pride.

The chief guest also awarded various prizes for the academic and scientific events that were held as a part of the annual day celebration.

The programme was followed by a cultural evening showcasing the various talents of the faculty, staff, and students of NEIGRIHMS.