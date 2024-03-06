Wednesday, March 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS marks 13th Annual Day

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 5: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) celebrated its 14th Annual Day on Tuesday.
Newly graduated medical and nursing students were also felicitated during the day’s celebration.
Dean, NEIGRIHMS, and organising Chairman Dr A S Santa Singh delivered the welcome address and administered the physician’s pledge to the medical students.
Director, NEIGRIHMS Dr Nalin Mehta emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, compassion, communication, and ethics of good work in the medical profession.
Mehta advised future mentors, healers, and medical practitioners not to ignore their health during their service to mankind. He congratulated the parents and families for their support and sacrifice made to make their children future medical professionals.
The function was graced by chief guest and eminent gastroenterologist Dr Rakesh Aggarwal (Director, JIPMER, Puducherry).
Aggarwal was conferred with the prestigious India Gandhi Oration.
He took the audience through his wonderful research journey on the Hepatitis virus.
He congratulated the students for completing the course successfully and with pride.
The chief guest also awarded various prizes for the academic and scientific events that were held as a part of the annual day celebration.
The programme was followed by a cultural evening showcasing the various talents of the faculty, staff, and students of NEIGRIHMS.

Previous article
Three arrested for attempts to revive GNLA
Next article
Today in City
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Opp gears up for stormy KHADC budget session

SHILLONG, March 5: In an indication that the upcoming budget session of the KHADC will be a stormy...
NATIONAL

Law panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls next week

New Delhi, March 5: The Law Commission may submit its report on simultaneous polls to the government next...
MEGHALAYA

Only 1 complaint of extortion by HNLC: Police

SHILLONG, March 5: Meghalaya police on Tuesday said there have not been many official complaints of extortion by...
MEGHALAYA

Police dept to hire over 3K personnel

SHILLONG, March 5: Meghalaya Police will conduct a massive recruitment of 3,100 police personnel to be held in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opp gears up for stormy KHADC budget session

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 5: In an indication that the upcoming...

Law panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls next week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: The Law Commission may submit...

Only 1 complaint of extortion by HNLC: Police

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 5: Meghalaya police on Tuesday said there...
Load more

Popular news

Opp gears up for stormy KHADC budget session

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 5: In an indication that the upcoming...

Law panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls next week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: The Law Commission may submit...

Only 1 complaint of extortion by HNLC: Police

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 5: Meghalaya police on Tuesday said there...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge