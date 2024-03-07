Thursday, March 7, 2024
NATIONAL

French Open: Sindhu moves to quarters, Srikanth bows out

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Paris, March 7: India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-final of the French Open Super 750 tournament after beating Beiwen Zhang of the USA 13-21, 21-10, 21-14, here on Thursday.

Zhang had a lead of 11-7 against Sindhu in the first game and over a course of multiple errors the Indian got defeated 21-13 in the first game.

Sindhu then made a comeback in the second game after an initial lead of 12-8 and won comprehensively with a score of 21-10.

In the decider game, Sindhu was all over Zhang, taking the lead of 11-7 with cross-court service and playing mostly on the nets. She won it 21-14 and moved to the quarter-final.

Earlier in men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Lu Guang Zu of China with the scoreline of 21-19, 12-21, 20-22.

IANS

Previous article
Women’s Day: Breaking the glass ceiling in leadership roles in Asia
Next article
GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to contest all the 60 seats in the...
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore outlay for LPG subsidy to poor

New Delhi, March 7:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, approved the continuation...
NATIONAL

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate in Meerut...
NATIONAL

Women’s Day: Breaking the glass ceiling in leadership roles in Asia

New Delhi, March 7: Asia’s economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with women increasingly asserting their presence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has...

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore outlay for LPG subsidy to poor

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the...
Load more

Popular news

NCP decides to contest all 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has...

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore outlay for LPG subsidy to poor

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

GST authorities bust syndicate in Rs 1,048 crore fraud case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 7:  The anti-evasion branch of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge