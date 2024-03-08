Friday, March 8, 2024
REGIONAL

Ahead of LS polls, BJP launches ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign in Tripura

By: Agencies

Date:

Agartala, March 8:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday launched its poll campaign vehicles named ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ with suggestion boxes, urging people to come forward and provide their opinions on how India should progress.

Four campaign vehicles were flagged off by former Chief Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb and state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Deb is the BJP candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik.

Speaking at the inaugural event of ‘Viksit Bharat – Modi ki Guarantee’, Deb said: “The BJP has sought opinions and suggestions from people before preparing its manifesto for the Parliamentary elections.”

“These suggestions are not for personal benefits like postings, transfer requests, or consideration of applications. These are about building a strong country. PM Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda are asking for suggestions from the masses. The BJP alone can practice democracy in this way.”

The former Chief Minister also appealed to leaders and supporters of the opposition CPI-M, Congress, and other political parties to give their suggestions on ‘what to do’ and ‘what not to do’ while leading the country ahead.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and others attended the event.

State BJP President Bhattacharjee said his party would fight the polls on ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and strive to win in all the seats in Tripura.

Stating that the suggestion boxes are meant to be inclusive of people from all walks of life, he said the state government has worked hard to make Tripura corruption-free.

He also cited the different welfare schemes like the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, social security pension, etc., and the different Centrally-sponsored schemes.

On the opposition CPI-M, Bhattacharjee said it often speaks about the poor, but has done nothing to uplift them.

IANS

5th Test: India quell England’s fightback to reach 473/8, take 255 run lead
ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court
