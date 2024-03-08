Friday, March 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

The assets include 161.30 acres of land, plus a sugar plant, machinery, and buildings at Kannad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, owned by Baramati Agro Ltd, headed by Rohit R. Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar.

The attachments were made in an alleged money-laundering case pertaining to the illegal sale of sugar factories by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank to Baramati Agro Ltd., of which Rohit R. Pawar is the CEO.

The assets have been provisionally attached under a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case which the ED has been probing against the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.

Rohit R. Pawar said that after he read about the ED action, he thought: “Should I join the BJP now?” while deciding to challenge it legally.

He said that those who dream of bringing a self-respecting person like him to the knees can keep dreaming, as the ED action is completely illegal and he would move the court against it.

“The question is: why is such action taken only against me? But no point asking this today to the abusers of power. One such agency took action against me on my birthday, and now another action on Mahashivratri Day. I am a devotee of Mahadev, and when he opens his ‘third eye’ against injustice, many will be shocked,” declared Rohit R. Pawar.

In January and February, the ED had subjected Rohit R. Pawar to intensive grilling in several sessions and is likely to summon him again for the probe into the matter, even as the NCP-SP cried foul and alleged selective political vendetta against Opposition parties’ leaders by the government.

In the past, the ED has provisionally attached some other assets worth more than Rs 120 crore in the case originally filed by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing in 2019.

IANS

Previous article
Ahead of LS polls, BJP launches ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign in Tripura
Next article
Vincent Pala, Saleng Sangma Cong poll candidates from Shillong, Tura
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

USTM celebrates International Women’s Day

Guwahati, March 8: To mark the celebration of International Women's Day 2024, various departments of the University of...
MEGHALAYA

Vincent Pala, Saleng Sangma Cong poll candidates from Shillong, Tura

Guwahati, March 8: The Central Election Committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) has nominated Vincent H Pala...
News Alert

Ahead of LS polls, BJP launches ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign in Tripura

Agartala, March 8:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday launched its...
News Alert

5th Test: India quell England’s fightback to reach 473/8, take 255 run lead

Dharamshala, March 8:  Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav put up an unbeaten 45-run stand after England fought back...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

USTM celebrates International Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 8: To mark the celebration of International...

Vincent Pala, Saleng Sangma Cong poll candidates from Shillong, Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 8: The Central Election Committee of All...

Ahead of LS polls, BJP launches ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign in Tripura

News Alert 0
Agartala, March 8:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...
Load more

Popular news

USTM celebrates International Women’s Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 8: To mark the celebration of International...

Vincent Pala, Saleng Sangma Cong poll candidates from Shillong, Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, March 8: The Central Election Committee of All...

Ahead of LS polls, BJP launches ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign in Tripura

News Alert 0
Agartala, March 8:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge