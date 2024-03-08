Friday, March 8, 2024
Jaiswal second quickest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test

By: Agencies

Dharamsala, March 7: India’s star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday completed 1000 runs in the Test and with this achievement he became the second fastest Indian to reach thousand Test runs.
He achieved the milestone during the fifth and final match of the series against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday as he slammed a boundary off Shoaib Bashir in the 15th over. In terms of innings, the young opener is the second-fastest – 16 – after Vinod Kambli, who accomplished the feat in 14 innings.
22 years, 70 days old Jaiswal is now the fourth youngest batter to cross the 1000 runs in the Test mark and joined the elite list of legends like Sachin Tendulkar (19Y, 217D), Kapil Dev (21Y, 27D), Ravi Shastri (21Y, 197D), and Dilip Vengsarkar (22Y, 293D).
Recapping Day One of the fifth Test, after Ravichandran Ashwin cleared off England’s tail end, Rohit began the session dealing in boundaries putting the pressure back on England’s bowling unit. Jaiswal took his time to settle on the crease and went on to join Rohit in his quest to provide an ideal stand to the hosts. (Agencies)

