Ka Khoh Kit Briew: A local tool piques people’s interest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: An age-old tool but still in use, particularly in remote areas of Meghalaya, ‘Ka Khoh Kit Briew’ is a basket used for carrying people in places where there are no proper roads.

At the ongoing Monolith Festival, which started on Thursday, this unique tool was on display. It is mostly used for carrying sick and old people in Ri war areas.

A man carrying a lady in Ka Khoh Kit Briew said he can walk a 100 kilometers in 10 hours. He revealed that the system is still being used in remote areas of Sohra and other places.

The woman being carried in the basket was a volunteer at the festival. She said the basket was quite comfortable having been sat there for about 10 minutes. The activity even piqued the interest of KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who inquired from the man with the ‘Khoh’ about the places where this basket was extensively being used.

Only a few months ago, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was taken in one of these baskets when she went for an inspection of the health services in far-flung areas.