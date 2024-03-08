Friday, March 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: AICC awards tickets to Pala, Saleng

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, March 7: In what may come as a setback for the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday night decided to award the party tickets for the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats to sitting Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala and Gambegre MLA, Saleng A Sangma, respectively, sources said.
However, the AICC is not making the announcement public since it wants to make the pan-India announcement at one go.
The AICC decision will put to rest any hopes nurtured by the TMC of bagging the Tura seat from its INDIA bloc partner — Congress.
Pala, who is currently in Delhi, was not immediately available for comments.

Previous article
TMC constitutes poll committee
Next article
1.34 L metric tonnes of coal in EJH yet to be transported
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Prestone takes language swipe at VPP

If elected, VPP MP will sit outside Lok Sabha for 5 yrs in protest against use of Hindi, says...
MEGHALAYA

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone for the...
MEGHALAYA

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will constitute a committee to study the fee structures of...
MEGHALAYA

1.34 L metric tonnes of coal in EJH yet to be transported

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed one-member committee on Thursday said while the transportation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: Prestone takes language swipe at VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
If elected, VPP MP will sit outside Lok Sabha...

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: Prestone takes language swipe at VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
If elected, VPP MP will sit outside Lok Sabha...

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge