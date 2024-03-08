LS polls: AICC awards tickets to Pala, Saleng

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, March 7: In what may come as a setback for the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday night decided to award the party tickets for the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats to sitting Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala and Gambegre MLA, Saleng A Sangma, respectively, sources said.

However, the AICC is not making the announcement public since it wants to make the pan-India announcement at one go.

The AICC decision will put to rest any hopes nurtured by the TMC of bagging the Tura seat from its INDIA bloc partner — Congress.

Pala, who is currently in Delhi, was not immediately available for comments.