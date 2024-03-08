Friday, March 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

TMC constitutes poll committee

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: The All India Trinamool Congress has constituted the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress Election Committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The TMC election committee will be headed by state president Charles Pyngrope while legislators Mukul M Sangma, Rupa M Marak, and Mizanur Rahman Kazi, party vice-president James S Lyngdoh, MDCs Andrew Shullai, Cherak Momin and party functionary Jayanta Sen will be the members.
Party MLA Miani D Shira will be the member secretary.

