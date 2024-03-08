Friday, March 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Prestone takes language swipe at VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

If elected, VPP MP will sit outside Lok Sabha for 5 yrs in protest
against use of Hindi, says Tynsong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: NPP vice president and Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the Voice of the People Party, cautioning voters under the Shillong parliamentary seat to refrain from voting for the party candidate since he will be spending his entire tenure of five years outside the Parliament in protest against the usage of Hindi inside Lok Sabha.
“We have witnessed how the VPP MLAs left the floor of the Assembly in protest against the Governor’s address to the House in Hindi. It will be futile to elect a VPP candidate as the MP since he will have to sit outside the Lok Sabha since majority of the members in Parliament debate in Hindi,” he said.
He stated that both the NPP candidates — Ampareen Lyngdoh and Agatha K Sangma — can speak Hindi fluently like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tynsong said that the state will create a record if the two women MPs from the NPP are elected. “It will be an honour to witness them debating on issues afflicting the state in Hindi,” he said.
“We have much better argument skills compared to the VPP leaders. We have thousand of orators as compared to only four of the VPP,” the NPP state president added.
He questioned the VPP MLAs for walking out of the House when the CM was about to give his reply on the budget and later questioning the government over the loan spree.

Previous article
PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone for the...
MEGHALAYA

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will constitute a committee to study the fee structures of...
MEGHALAYA

1.34 L metric tonnes of coal in EJH yet to be transported

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed one-member committee on Thursday said while the transportation...
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: AICC awards tickets to Pala, Saleng

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 7: In what may come as a setback for the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will...

1.34 L metric tonnes of coal in EJH yet to be transported

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The Justice (retired) BP...
Load more

Popular news

PM initiates tourism projects worth Rs 85 cr in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Govt-appointed committee to examine college fee structure

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The state government will...

1.34 L metric tonnes of coal in EJH yet to be transported

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 7: The Justice (retired) BP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge