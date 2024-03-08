LS polls: Prestone takes language swipe at VPP

If elected, VPP MP will sit outside Lok Sabha for 5 yrs in protest

against use of Hindi, says Tynsong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: NPP vice president and Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the Voice of the People Party, cautioning voters under the Shillong parliamentary seat to refrain from voting for the party candidate since he will be spending his entire tenure of five years outside the Parliament in protest against the usage of Hindi inside Lok Sabha.

“We have witnessed how the VPP MLAs left the floor of the Assembly in protest against the Governor’s address to the House in Hindi. It will be futile to elect a VPP candidate as the MP since he will have to sit outside the Lok Sabha since majority of the members in Parliament debate in Hindi,” he said.

He stated that both the NPP candidates — Ampareen Lyngdoh and Agatha K Sangma — can speak Hindi fluently like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tynsong said that the state will create a record if the two women MPs from the NPP are elected. “It will be an honour to witness them debating on issues afflicting the state in Hindi,” he said.

“We have much better argument skills compared to the VPP leaders. We have thousand of orators as compared to only four of the VPP,” the NPP state president added.

He questioned the VPP MLAs for walking out of the House when the CM was about to give his reply on the budget and later questioning the government over the loan spree.