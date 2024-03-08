Friday, March 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Make in India’ helped us become 2nd largest audio brand globally: boAt’s Aman Gupta

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 8: Aman Gupta, co-founder of homegrown wearable and audio brand boAT, on Friday said that with the help of initiatives like ‘Make in India’, they have become the the second largest audio brand globally, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him at the first National Creators’ Award.

Gupta, who was awarded as ‘Celebrity Creator of the Year’ at a packed Bharat Mandapam here, said that he aims to sell Indian products globally in the same way as people line up to buy Big Tech products in the country.

“When we started in 2016 when ‘Startup India’ was unveiled, people did not take us seriously. Seven years later, we have become the world’s second largest audio brand,” he said to a cheering applause.

Gupta, who is a popular Shark Tank India personality, said that now, 70 per cent of the company’s products are now being made in the country.

“I wish that a good tech brand goes out to other parts of the world and is appreciated the way we look at global brands,” he added.

India true wearable stereo (TWS) shipments grew 34 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023 and boAt led the market with 39 per cent YoY growth.

boAt took the lead for the fourth consecutive year driven by affordable new launches and domestic manufacturing.

IANS

Previous article
Indian American women a powerhouse in US politics, business, society
Next article
PM to inaugurate strategically crucial Sela Tunnel project in Arunachal
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate strategically crucial Sela Tunnel project in Arunachal

Itanagar, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically crucial Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian American women a powerhouse in US politics, business, society

New York, March 8: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's tenacious battle for the presidency of the US is...
MEGHALAYA

IAF organises air show over Umiam Lake

Shillong, March 8: The Indian Air Force  (IAF) today organised an Air Show over the pristine Umiam Lake....
NATIONAL

Women’s Day: Female Gamers carving their niche in Indian Esports

New Delhi, March 8:  Esports, which was once a male-dominated domain, is witnessing a significant shift as female...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM to inaugurate strategically crucial Sela Tunnel project in Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate...

Indian American women a powerhouse in US politics, business, society

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, March 8: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's...

IAF organises air show over Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 8: The Indian Air Force  (IAF) today...
Load more

Popular news

PM to inaugurate strategically crucial Sela Tunnel project in Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate...

Indian American women a powerhouse in US politics, business, society

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, March 8: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's...

IAF organises air show over Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 8: The Indian Air Force  (IAF) today...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge