Pact to bolster tax ecosystem in NE

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) Shillong and the State GST departments across the Northeast signed an MoU to pave the way for enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and synergy in the collective efforts towards building a robust and dynamic taxation ecosystem in the Northeast.

The MoU, signed on Thursday in Shillong, underscores the commitment NACIN Shillong to collaboration and partnership in advancing skills and capabilities of officers from the State GST department across the seven Northeastern states.

Director-General of NACIN, Palasamudran, emphasised on the imperative need for increased collaboration between NACIN and the NE states to bolster GST tax administration.

He pointed out that the implementation of GST has brought significant improvements in the indirect tax collections in the Northeast, increasing the financial resources of the states contributing to overall socio-economic development of the region as whole.

Additional Director General of NACIN Shillong, Harsha Vardhan Umre, said apart from capacity building of the SGST Officers of the North East region, these collaborations are pivotal in advancing the objectives of the ACT East India policy of the Government of India.

NACIN Shillong, the Zonal Training Institute, shoulders the responsibility of capacity building for departmental officers of Guwahati Customs, CGST, and Central Excise Zone, CBIC, encompassing the extensive jurisdiction of the seven states of the Northeast.