MEGHALAYA

Ampareen inaugurates computer lab of city school

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, March 7: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday inaugurated a computer lab at Mawkhar Christian Higher Secondary School.
The lab is funded under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund for the financial year 2023-2024.
Lyngdoh pledged an additional amount of Rs 5 lakh to the school managing committee for further development initiatives.
The minister also expressed her commitment to the holistic growth of the institution, echoing her father, Peter G Marbaniang’s dedication to education and the betterment of future generations.
Principal of Mawkhar Christian Higher Secondary School, AHNongbet reminisced about the historical significance of the day, drawing parallels to the school’s establishment when the late Marbaniang had handed over the school building to the managing committee on February 22, 1978, during his tenure as Minister in-charge of the Education department.
The inauguration ceremony concluded on a high note, filled with optimism for the bright future that the advanced computer lab promises to bring to Mawkhar Christian Higher Secondary School and its students.

