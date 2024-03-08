PM Modi to embark on two-day Assam visit, to unveil projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

Shillong, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam on Friday to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

He is scheduled to land at Tezpur Airport in the Sonitpur district around 4 p.m. and proceed straight to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

PM Modi will spend the night at the Kohora Range of the National Park’s Assam Police Guest House. The Prime Minister is scheduled to go on a safari within the park on Saturday morning before heading to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will return to Assam’s Jorhat at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday to officially inaugurate an 84-foot-tall statue of the famed Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan at Hollonga Pathar.

At a public gathering in Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate some key projects. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the B. Baruah Cancer Institute’s Child Care Unit.

He will inaugurate the newly built Tinsukia Medical and College and will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college in the Sivasagar district.

The PM will also launch the expansion projects of the Guwahati Refinery and the Digboi Refinery, which will cost Rs 510 crore and Rs 768 crore, respectively.

The launch of the Rs 3,992 crore pipeline project, which runs from Barauni to Guwahati, is another key project to be launched by PM Modi. (IANS)