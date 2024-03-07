E-Cell event showcases entrepreneurship, talent at TISS Guwahati Off-campus

Guwahati, March 7: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off-campus hosted InnoVibe’24, the dynamic Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) annual fest on Wednesday. The event was a promise of a convergence of innovation, business acumen, creative expression and entrepreneurial leadership.

TISS is a premier institution committed to addressing social issues through education, research, and field action. Continuing with this legacy, the E-Cell of TISS-G, inaugaurated in March 10 2023, promotes and builds knowledge, skills, and mindset amongst the students and provides the ability to the students about entrepreneurial spirit with an edge of social innovation and justice, according to a Press communique.

More than 35 local entrepreneurs, alumni entrepreneurs and budding student entrepreneurs were set to showcases their innovative products and services at TISS Haat. This bustling marketplace served as a hub for networking, collaboration, and discovering the latest trends in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The Opportunity Fair was a dedicated space where students engaged with organizations like Priya Communications, Nudge, Anaajoree, Project Potential and many more. The fair facilitated meaningful interactions, creating opportunities for internships and partnerships that transcended the boundaries of traditional education.

In a format reminiscent of the popular television show ‘Shark Tank,’ students participated in a dynamic pitching session. Judges evaluated and provided feedback on entrepreneurial ideas and products, fostering an environment of learning and constructive critique.

The entrepreneurial spirit met with creative expression in ‘Shaam-e-Bahar,’ a cultural event featuring captivating performances by students. This segment added a touch of creativity and entertainment to the entrepreneurial atmosphere, celebrating the diverse talents within the TISS-G community.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of distinguished guests, including Pratiksha Kumari, the co-founder of NELPS, Rinku Das of EDII, Sumee Medhi, an advocate for soical justice and child welfare, Nisa Hazarika of First News Assam and Prakash Barman of Mir Prints, each bringing their unique insights to the entrepreneurial table

The event garnered further support with Safexpress stepping in as the official logistics partner. Their commitment ensured a smooth execution of the day’s activities, facilitating seamless interactions between participants and attendees.

The event was a great success, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, entrepreneurs, and guests alike, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit at TISS Guwahati off-campus.