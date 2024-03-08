Sudha Murthy, philanthropist and educationist nominated to RS, PM Modi hails move

Friday, March 8, 2024
New Delhi, March 8:  Sudha Murthy, country’s leading philanthropist and educationist was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took to X, to share the information about her nomination. He hailed her nomination to the Upper House and said that her presence in the House will be a powerful testament to nation’s ‘Nari Shakti’.

PM Modi said that he was delighted over her nomination to Rajya Sabha and said, “Sudha Muthy ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.”

Sudha Murthy is the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and also the mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny,” PM Modi further wrote on X, while wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.

Besides being the wife of Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy has created a name and fame for herself on the back of her tremendous work in the fields of education and philanthropy.

She is an epitome of India’s rich culture and civilisation and also doesn’t shy away from propagating them from various platforms.

Her teachings and values are perfectly aligned with the ‘Bhartiyata’ and marks the re-awakening of Indian customs and traditions.

