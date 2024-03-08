USTM celebrates International Women’s Day

Guwahati, March 8: To mark the celebration of International Women’s Day 2024, various departments of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organised diverse programmes today ranging from staging plays, showing documentaries, talks, to honouring members of women Self Help Groups of Ri Bhoi.

The Centre for Gender Studies at USTM screened a documentary for students and other members alike to create awareness of Gender Equality and equal opportunity among students as well as faculties. The theme chosen by the centre was “Gender inequality and the need for Gender centric investment in sports in India”. Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM addressed the students thereafter focusing on the theme.

Department of Economics in association with the department of Commerce organized a workshop themed “Economic Empowerment of Women in Meghalaya through Self Help Groups”.

The event aimed to shed light on the transformative impact of collective efforts in fostering financial independence among women in the region. Two renowned women leaders Smti. Felicita L Majaw, Member, Meghalaya State Commission for Women and Dr Bandana Chowdhury, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Gauhati University were the special guests on the occasion.

The guest speakers shared their experience and insight, inspiring the audience with stories of overcoming challenges and making significant strides in their respective fields. Ms Felicita L Majaw shared the different real-life incidents of women facing physical abuse and harassment and how they evolve and overcome.

In her speech, Dr. Bandana Chowdhury shed light on the different types and aspects related to women empowerment. She stated about the five types of women empowerment, namely social, educational, economic, political, and psychological. The students presented a one-act play on the different stages of a women’s life and the insult and abuse she faces right from the very early stage of her life in our society.

On the other hand, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences condeucted a webinar on women’s health issues. The Department of Rural Development, Department of Earth Science, Department of Khasi and Department of Garo too observed international; women’s day by organising various activities.

With the theme “Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress”, students and faculty of the Social Work department joined hands with Snehalaya Guwahati, a devoted team working towards women’s rights. Participants engaged in discussions and debates, shedding light on the pressing issues faced by women today.

The PQH School of Education inaugurated three wall magazines prepared by students of Psychology, B.Ed. and Education, respectively. A skit was performed by the students emphasizing the transformative power of women’s education. A special ceremony was held to felicitate women for their contribution to the workplace and beyond in collaboration with NSS cell.