Saturday, March 9, 2024
DocuBay’s latest film shows how Americans are scammed by call centres from India

By: Agencies

The upcoming streaming documentary Bogus Phone Operators unravels one of the biggest call centre scams in India.
The documentary exposes the ‘Thane Call Centre Scam’ and goes behind the criminal networks operating from India that swindled the American citizens while sitting in India.
A group of 600 deceptive call centre employees in Maharashtra’s Thane, allegedly collaborated to pull off a fraud involving over 15,000 Americans, resulting in estimated losses exceeding $50 million.
The documentary provides an in-depth exploration of this scam, which prompted collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Indian Police to uncover the ‘Thane Call Centre Scam’.
The investigative crime documentary will be available to stream on IN10 Media Network’s global premium membership-based OTT platform, DocuBay.
Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, explained the motive behind producing the documentary, as he said: “The shocking ‘Thane Call Centre Scam’ compelled us to act.
The story of hundreds of employees in a seemingly legitimate call centre in Mumbai suburbs allegedly swindling thousands of Americans needed to be shared with global audiences.”
The documentary is helmed by Nation Award-winning filmmaker Satya Prakash Upadhyaya. The documentary will be available for streaming on DocuBay from March 8. (IANS)

Kalash star Dolly Sohi passes away at 48
Miss World finalists to pitch their 'Beauty with a Purpose Project' on Shark Tank India 3
