Kalash star Dolly Sohi passes away at 48

Television actress Dolly Sohi passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48.

The famed actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year. “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be- conducted today,” read the statement issued by her team. It added, “Its a great loss for the Sohi family as they lost Amandeep (actress, younger sister of Dolly) yesterday.” (IANS)