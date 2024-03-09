Saturday, March 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel on quota holds first physical meet

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: Almost six months after its constitution, the Expert Committee constituted for review of the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy of 1972 held its first physical meeting here on Friday and took some decisions with regard to their future course of action.
The committee headed by Justice (retd) Mool Chand Garg later met with senior officials of the state government.
Prior to this meeting, the committee had held various rounds of virtual meetings.
Later, the chairperson and members of the committee visited their office located on the premises of the Assistant Commissioner of Food and Safety at Lachaumiere.
The expert committee, constituted on September 12 last year, has been asked to submit its report to the state government within 12 months.
The next meeting of the committee is scheduled in April.
Other members of the committee are Justice (retd) Dr. Satish Chandra, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court; Prof. DV Kumar of the Department of Sociology, NEHU; Prof. Chander Shekhar of the Department of Fertility and Social Demography, Indian Institute of Population Sciences (Deemed to be University), Mumbai and Prof. Subhadip Mukherjee, Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy at IIM Shillong.

