Mukul’s aide Winnerson joins BJP

Speculation rife over next move by TMC leader

SHILLONG, March 8: Two-time legislator and senior Trinamool Congress leader Winnerson D Momin on Friday joined the BJP, giving a massive jolt to the opposition party. Winnerson’s defection to the saffron party comes in the wake of speculations that Mukul Sangma may soon join the saffron ranks.

Winnerson is known to be trusted lieutenant and the right hand man of the former chief minister.

Mukul himself dismissed speculation about his move to the BJP and said that anyone can claim anything about leaders jumping ship “but it does not mean that if one leaves everybody will follow suit”.

“He is a two-time MLA and is a responsible person. Therefore, whatever he has done is on his own. These days, people from different political spectrum jump ship,” Sangma said.

Asked if the BJP has approached him or other TMC leaders, he said, “There have been overtures and that is not a secret.”

However, sources from Garo Hills told The Shillong Times that Mukul might make a move to join the BJP only after the Lok Sabha elections.

The same source also confirmed that some former MDCs and MLAs from Garo and Khasi Hills would join the BJP in a few days.

Winnerson himself remained mum when asked whether his mentor (Mukul) would join the BJP. “May be more are going to come with me in few days,” was all he said.

“My intention of joining the BJP is to serve the people with commitment,” Winnerson stated, added that in view of the prevailing situation in the state and the country, the BJP remains as the only strong platform.

The party is growing and people have now begun accepting the party, Winnerson said.

He made it clear that he quit the TMC but would not sever his ties with Mukul.

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader, AL Hek also confirmed that more former and sitting MLAs would join the saffron party in the coming days.

Party MLA Sanbor Shullai said it is clear from the trend that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre again and there is no use of sending other parties from Meghalaya to the Parliament as it will be a waste of time.

Asked if he would welcome Mukul into the BJP, Sanbor said there will be a red carpet welcome for the seasoned leader if he wishes to join the saffron party.