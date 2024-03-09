Gill completes 4000 int’l runs during Dharamshala Test

Dharamshala, March 8: Star India batter Shubman Gill completed 4000 international runs with his 110-run knock against England in the fifth Test match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday.

Gill made his India debut in the ODI format against New Zealand in 2019. Following that he has appeared in 44 50-over matches and scored 2271 runs at a strike rate of 103.46. The 24-year-old received his maiden Test cap against Australia in 2020, after that, he played 25 matches and 46 innings, where he scored 1492 runs. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter played his maiden T20I game in 2023 against Sri Lanka, after which he has appeared in 14 20-over matches and scored 335 runs with a strike rate of 147.58.Currently, Gill has 4098 international runs by his name.

In the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala, Gill scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 73.33.He slammed 12 fours and 5 sixes after facing 150 deliveries. (Agencies)