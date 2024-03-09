Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Shillong Lajong FC take on Aizawl FC in Northeast Derby

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

I-LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 8: Shillong Lajong FC is poised for an electrifying clash against Aizawl FC in the highly anticipated Northeast Derby encounter of the I-League. Scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. IST, the match will unfold at RG Stadium in Aizawl, promising an enthralling spectacle for football enthusiasts.
Having suffered a narrow defeat against Churchill Brothers in their previous outing, Shillong Lajong FC enters this pivotal encounter determined to bounce back and secure a positive outcome.
Currently occupying the sixth position on the points table, the team boasts 26 points from 17 matches, comprising 7 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses.
In a pre-match press conference held on Friday, Shillong Lajong’s head coach, Bobby L. Nongbet, expressed his eagerness for an improved performance following the setback in their last home fixture.
He emphasized the team’s relentless pursuit of victory and affirmed their ambition to ascend the points table with a triumphant display.
Aizawl FC, positioned ninth on the league standings, presents a formidable challenge with 21 points garnered from 16 matches, comprising 5 wins, 6 draws, and 5 losses.
The stage is set for a fiercely contested showdown as both sides vie for maximum points in the North-East Derby showdown.
Football enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Eurosport India, the Indian Football YouTube Channel, and Fancode for OTT users, as Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC lock horns in a battle for supremacy in the I-League.
As the anticipation mounts and the stakes soar, the forthcoming clash between Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC transcends mere competition; it embodies the spirit of unity and passion that reverberates throughout the North-Eastern football landscape.
Beyond the confines of the RG Stadium, this encounter symbolizes the resilience and determination of these teams, echoing the unwavering spirit of their loyal supporters.
With each player poised to leave their indelible mark on the pitch, Saturday’s showdown promises to be more than a mere football match—it is a testament to the enduring legacy of football in the region and a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry that binds communities together.
As the referee’s whistle heralds the commencement of this epic battle, fans will witness not just a clash of teams, but a celebration of the beautiful game and the unyielding spirit of North-Eastern football.
So, brace yourselves for an unforgettable spectacle as Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC write another chapter in the annals of football history, etching their names in the hearts of fans across the nation.

Previous article
CM lays foundation stone for Futsal playground at Mawprem
Next article
Gill completes 4000 int’l runs during Dharamshala Test
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Hosts dominate Day 2

Kuldeep, Bumrah frustrate England as India close second day at 473/8 Dharamshala, March 8: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
SPORTS

Gill completes 4000 int’l runs during Dharamshala Test

Dharamshala, March 8: Star India batter Shubman Gill completed 4000 international runs with his 110-run knock against England...
SPORTS

CM lays foundation stone for Futsal playground at Mawprem

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya is all set to achieve a significant milestone for football enthusiasts and...
SPORTS

Liverpool rout Sparta 5-1, Roma thump Brighton

London, March 8: Darwin Nunez scored twice to help Liverpool rout Sparta 5-1 and take a big step...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hosts dominate Day 2

SPORTS 0
Kuldeep, Bumrah frustrate England as India close second day...

Gill completes 4000 int’l runs during Dharamshala Test

SPORTS 0
Dharamshala, March 8: Star India batter Shubman Gill completed...

CM lays foundation stone for Futsal playground at Mawprem

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya is all set...
Load more

Popular news

Hosts dominate Day 2

SPORTS 0
Kuldeep, Bumrah frustrate England as India close second day...

Gill completes 4000 int’l runs during Dharamshala Test

SPORTS 0
Dharamshala, March 8: Star India batter Shubman Gill completed...

CM lays foundation stone for Futsal playground at Mawprem

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya is all set...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge