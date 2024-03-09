Shillong Lajong FC take on Aizawl FC in Northeast Derby

I-LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 8: Shillong Lajong FC is poised for an electrifying clash against Aizawl FC in the highly anticipated Northeast Derby encounter of the I-League. Scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. IST, the match will unfold at RG Stadium in Aizawl, promising an enthralling spectacle for football enthusiasts.

Having suffered a narrow defeat against Churchill Brothers in their previous outing, Shillong Lajong FC enters this pivotal encounter determined to bounce back and secure a positive outcome.

Currently occupying the sixth position on the points table, the team boasts 26 points from 17 matches, comprising 7 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses.

In a pre-match press conference held on Friday, Shillong Lajong’s head coach, Bobby L. Nongbet, expressed his eagerness for an improved performance following the setback in their last home fixture.

He emphasized the team’s relentless pursuit of victory and affirmed their ambition to ascend the points table with a triumphant display.

Aizawl FC, positioned ninth on the league standings, presents a formidable challenge with 21 points garnered from 16 matches, comprising 5 wins, 6 draws, and 5 losses.

The stage is set for a fiercely contested showdown as both sides vie for maximum points in the North-East Derby showdown.

Football enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Eurosport India, the Indian Football YouTube Channel, and Fancode for OTT users, as Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC lock horns in a battle for supremacy in the I-League.

As the anticipation mounts and the stakes soar, the forthcoming clash between Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC transcends mere competition; it embodies the spirit of unity and passion that reverberates throughout the North-Eastern football landscape.

Beyond the confines of the RG Stadium, this encounter symbolizes the resilience and determination of these teams, echoing the unwavering spirit of their loyal supporters.

With each player poised to leave their indelible mark on the pitch, Saturday’s showdown promises to be more than a mere football match—it is a testament to the enduring legacy of football in the region and a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry that binds communities together.

As the referee’s whistle heralds the commencement of this epic battle, fans will witness not just a clash of teams, but a celebration of the beautiful game and the unyielding spirit of North-Eastern football.

So, brace yourselves for an unforgettable spectacle as Shillong Lajong FC and Aizawl FC write another chapter in the annals of football history, etching their names in the hearts of fans across the nation.