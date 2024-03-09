Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai: 3 elephants whom PM Modi fed sugarcane during jungle safari

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode on an elephant ‘Pradyumna’ for a safari in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday. He also went on a jeep safari and visited Daflang Tower in the park.

Raju Goala, who was the mahout of ‘Pradyumna’, took PM Modi on the elephant safari at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister also fed sugarcane to three elephants in the park.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species.”

The Prime Minister then took the jeep safari in the park. He was there for around two hours before heading towards Arunachal Pradesh to launch some key projects there.

PM Modi also interacted with female forest guards deployed at Kaziranga National Park.

In the Central Kohora Range of the park, the PM first experienced an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other forest department officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived at Kaziranga National Park on Friday evening, where he received a grand welcome.

IANS

Previous article
Jolt to Congress in MP as Suresh Pachouri, several party leaders join BJP
Next article
James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the 125-feet long statue of 16th century Ahom...
NATIONAL

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet Amit Shah again

New Delhi/Amaravati, March 9: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan...
News Alert

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets collectively to reduce England to 103/5 in...
News Alert

James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets

Dharamshala, March 9: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday became the first-ever pace bowler to pick up...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet Amit Shah again

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Amaravati, March 9: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo...

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet Amit Shah again

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Amaravati, March 9: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo...

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge