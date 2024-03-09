Poll predictions for 2024 elections – BJP on top

Editor,

There are 15 parties in the North Eastern Region that are members of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) headed by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. They include the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), National People’s Party(NPP), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), United Democratic Party(UDP), Tipra Motha Party (TMP), Asom Gana Parishad(AGP), United People’s Party Liberal(UPPL), Naga people’s Front (NPF), Nationalist Congress Party(NCP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Republican Party of India (Athawale)(RPI(A), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)(LJP(RV), Independent and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Presently there are 25 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from the North Eastern Region. The BJP has 15 MPs, NPP 1, NDPP 1, SKM 1, NPF 1 and Independent 1, that makes up a total of 20 MPs of the NEDA or the NDA.

Press Trust of India reported on March 7, 2023 quoting Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam stating that, “The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the North East. Barring Assam, we hope to win all seats in other States of the region.” Sarma also added that only three of the 14 seats in Assam are “uncertain at the moment.” However, the India TV-CNX Poll conducted in all 543 constituencies between February 5 and 23, with a total number of 1,62,900 respondents which included 84,350 males and 78,550 females predicts that the BJP will win 15 seats in the NE Region, the INC 2, AGP 1, UPPL 1, AIUDF 1, NPP 2, ZPM 1, NDPP 1 and SKM 1. That makes 21 seats for the North-East Democratic Alliance or NDA in the 8th Lok Sabha election that is expected to be held in April-May 2024.

This number is short of 1 to the prognosis of the Chief Minister of Assam. If the poll predictions are right, it is surely going to be a big boost for the Modi Sarkar with 84% of the MPs in Lok Sabha from the region.

Yours etc.,

V K Lyngdoh,

Via email

Have a heart for the farming community

Editor,

I fully endorse what Michael N. Syiem has put across through his letter, “A food-deficit state’ & farmers’ uplift in Meghalaya” (ST, March 6, 2024). Every single point he mentioned carries considerable significance, and his concerns for the farming community are evident.

It is very good news that the state government has finally begun to set up warehousing and cold storage facilities in strategic locations. This is indeed a ray of hope for struggling agrarian communities. As per my observation, this endeavour not only offers a sanctuary for their harvest but also extends a warmth of compassion, rescuing farmers from the clutches of uncertainty and the exploitation of rapacious middlemen. The government should adopt every possible measure so that farmers are not victimized by middlemen. These brokers often use deceptive tactics to siphon off a major portion of the profits, leaving the farmers with minimal returns for their labour. It is a very sad situation.

I am also thankful to Mr Syiem for acknowledging my previous letters, emphasizing the importance of not “bargaining” with the vendors who come to our doorsteps with their vegetables and fruits. Of course, a true human always sympathizes with the plight of the poor. In this respect, I always cherish memories of my father, who owned a shop in Iewduh. He used to take my elder brother and me to the vegetable market in our younger days. I was probably less than ten years old at that time. While purchasing vegetables from underprivileged vendors, he never bargained over the price, instead, he paid them more. Initially, we were confused. His intention was to instil in us the value of showing compassion to the poor.

Let me also share one interesting anecdote, in short. As many village farmers/vendors were familiar with our bookshop in the market, they would often pay us visits. One day, a lady from Upper Shillong, who sold silver berries, squatted with a cane basket near our shop, waiting for buyers. However, a sudden and prolonged rain shower left her stranded. As dusk approached, my father offered her one of his umbrellas so she could return home. Much to our surprise, after three days, the same lady returned unexpectedly. Not only did she bring back the umbrella, but she also gifted my father with some rice and bean dal. Despite my father’s insistence on paying money to her, she graciously refused, stating that these gifts were a token of her gratitude. We were all overwhelmed. I also realised later, though in rags, she a farmer is always rich at heart. Yes, should we not consider their heartfelt longing for our care and empathy!

Thus, it is very disheartening that these simple-hearted farmers are ruthlessly exploited by middlemen and outsmarted by urban dwellers on a daily basis. One strongly believes that not only the government but also every urban citizen has the responsibility to ensure that these vulnerable farmers receive their “rightful” dues. Just ponder over the consequences if our farmers were to stop cultivating their land from tomorrow.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong