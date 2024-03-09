Saturday, March 9, 2024
NATIONAL

UGC launches ‘SheRNI’ to ensure women scientist representation

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 9:  University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre on Saturday launched ‘She Research Network in India’ (SheRNI) to ensure equal representation of women scientists.

The UGC said that the SheRNI platform will connect more than 81,000 profiles of Indian women in science and research across various domains.

UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that UGC wants to ensure equal representation and visibility for the contributions of women scientists and faculty members.

“Recognising them is one of the core pillars of a developed India through their research outcomes and scalable solutions,” he said.

He said that SheRNI confronts stereotypes and will inspire the next generation of female scientists, researchers and faculty members.

“The objective of SheRNI is to create a national-level expert platform for women faculty members and facilitate the exchange of expertise, insights, and experiences across diverse fields,” he said.

The UGC Chairman said that the SheRNI database has 81,818 women faculty members registered and has 6,75,313 publications and 11, 543 patents.

He said that the platform can be accessed at https://sherni.inflibnet.ac.in

