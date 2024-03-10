Sunday, March 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Arun Goel steps down as election commissioner ahead of polls

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 9: Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.
According to a law ministry notification, Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.
Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.
Following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC has now only one member: CEC Rajiv Kumar. (PTI)

Previous article
March 15 to be ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Indian Railways as Metro train to run through tunnel under Hooghly
