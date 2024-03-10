Sunday, March 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Bernard opposes BJP-NPP alliance

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak on Saturday rejected any BJP-NPP coalition in Garo Hills region, while alleging that elected representatives of the saffron party are being mistreated by the NPP.
“There may be a coalition in Delhi and Shillong but they have put the BJP in opposition in Garo Hills (GHADC). They should not talk about coalition in Garo Hills,” said Marak.
He lambasted the NPP over expecting the BJP to not raise matters pertaining to corruption. “We are not talking against the government but the leaders in terms of proving the schemes to the beneficiaries”.
“When the beneficiaries do not get the benefits, in spite of NPP being our coalition partner, we have to point it out. We are not attacking them but trying to show them this is wrong. When we talk about coalition, I don’t see any coalition here. If they are serious about a coalition in Garo Hills, then they can talk to us,” he added.
He said, “We are mistreated, our people are being arrested and implicated in many cases. It is not fair. If they are ready to talk, we are ready too. But the point is all the schemes meant for the poor should reach the poor, that is the vision of the party”.
“We want development. All these facilities are being provided to better the livelihood of the people and when we see it not materialising, we will speak out,” he added.

Previous article
State BJP waits for 2nd list of poll candidates
Next article
VPP slams MDA 2.0 govt for ‘failing’ to perform
