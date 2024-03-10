Sunday, March 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State BJP waits for 2nd list of poll candidates

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: As the battle for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya heats up, the State BJP continues to wait for the green-light from the central leadership.
In the first list of candidates released by the BJP recently, Meghalaya’s two seats — Shillong and Tura — found no mention.
It is expected that the party candidates for the two parliamentary seats will be announced in the second list.
“We are working and preparing on the ground we will give a good fight and we hope to win as well. We are preparing as much as possible but we are still waiting for our leaders to finalise the tickets,” said Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak on Saturday.
The BJP had however announced the names of its candidates in three Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tripura — in the first list, which comprised names of 195 candidates, included heavyweights like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.
Four names from the state leadership of the BJP have been sent to the party high command for consideration.
The four aspirants are Cabinet Minister AL Hek, Advocate Fenela Lyngdoh Nonglait, former State BJP president Ernest Mawrie and a leader of the youth wing of the party, whose name was undisclosed.

