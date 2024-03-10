Cops arrest 3 drug peddlers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: Three drug peddlers were arrested and 92.42 gm of contraband items were seized from their possession on Saturday.

Based on credible information that a drug peddler, Kaisikamo had collected a consignment of illegal contraband from Dimapur, the ANTF team of Ri Bhoi and staff of Byrnihat Police Station raided his house and recovered eight soap boxes containing yellowish orange powder which tested positive for heroin.

Later, in a joint operation with the Shillong ANTF and staff of Rynjah Police Sation, the intended receiver of the consignment Tilak Rai, and the financer R Gracy Hraveinai were also detained and arrested in Shillong. An amount of Rs 1,04,000 was recovered from their possession.